B2B buyers say not having enough information was the top factor that slowed their most recent purchase, according to recent research from Showpad.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in June 2018 among 656 B2B buyers based in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany who made a purchase in the previous 12 months.

Some 37% of B2B buyers say their most recent purchase was slowed by not having enough applicable information, and 32% say it was slowed by not having enough information overall.

Other top factors include difficulty in showing ROI (29% cited it as a factor in slowing the purchase), finding information confusing (27%), and not trusting information (21%).

B2B buyers say disagreeing over price was the biggest vendor-centric factor that slowed down their most recent purchase (38% cite).

Some 55% of B2B buyers say their purchase process is longer than it was 12 months ago, and 36% say it has stayed the same.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in June 2018 among 656 B2B buyers based in the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany who made a purchase in the previous 12 months.