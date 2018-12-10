Bloggers are writing longer posts and spending more time crafting pieces than in years past, according to recent research from Orbit Media.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in August and September 2018 among 1,096 bloggers who write about a wide range of topics.

Some 46% of bloggers say the blog posts they write are typically between 500 and 1,000 words long.

The proportion of bloggers who typically write posts under 500 words has steadily declined since 2014, while the proportion of bloggers who typically write posts longer than 1,000 words has steadily increased.

Because more bloggers are writing long-form pieces, the average length of blog posts has increased: It is now 1,151 words, up from 1,142 words in 2017 and 808 words in 2014.

Those who write longer posts tend to see the biggest payoff from their efforts: More than half of the bloggers who typically write posts longer than 2,000 words in length report "strong results."

Respondents say it takes them 3.5 hours, on average, to write a blog post. That is up from 2.5 hours in 2014.

