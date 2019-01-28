Which unconventional email themes—campaigns revolving around things like nontraditional holidays and special events—performed best for marketers in 2018?

To find out, Yes Marketing examined data from billions of emails sent by its clients in 1Q18 through 3Q18.

The researchers found that Groundhog Day emails had the highest average conversion rate (19.8%) among unconventionally themed campaigns.

National Coffee Day emails had both the highest average unique click rate (3.2%) and click-to-open rate (23.9%) among campaigns with unconventional themes, and Oktoberfest emails had the highest average open rate (22.2%).