Consumers, especially younger ones, are becoming increasingly reliant on online reviews to assess local businesses, according to recent research from BrightLocal.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2018 among 1,000 consumers in the United States age 18 and older.

Some 86% of respondents say they read the online reviews of local businesses.

The researchers found clear differences in the use of reviews among age groups: Half of consumers age 18-34 say they always read the online reviews of local businesses, compared with just 6% of consumers age 55+.

Sign up for free to read the full article.

Take the first step (it's free).

Already a registered user? Sign in now.
Loading...
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Booking It (In Every Sense)