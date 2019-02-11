Consumers, especially younger ones, are becoming increasingly reliant on online reviews to assess local businesses, according to recent research from BrightLocal.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2018 among 1,000 consumers in the United States age 18 and older.

Some 86% of respondents say they read the online reviews of local businesses.

The researchers found clear differences in the use of reviews among age groups: Half of consumers age 18-34 say they always read the online reviews of local businesses, compared with just 6% of consumers age 55+.