Consumers, especially younger ones, are becoming increasingly reliant on online reviews to assess local businesses, according to recent research from BrightLocal.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2018 among 1,000 consumers in the United States age 18 and older.
Some 86% of respondents say they read the online reviews of local businesses.
The researchers found clear differences in the use of reviews among age groups: Half of consumers age 18-34 say they always read the online reviews of local businesses, compared with just 6% of consumers age 55+.
