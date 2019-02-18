B2B vendors that create thought-leadership content tend to underestimate the impact of these pieces and overestimate their quality, according to recent research from Edelman and LinkedIn.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,201 businesspeople in the United States who work for firms in a wide rage of industries.

Some 89% of buyers (respondents who are responsible for purchase decisions) say thought-leadership content increases their awareness of sellers, 45% say it has led them to invite an organization to bid on a project when not previously considering that vendor, 58% say it has led them to award business to an organization, 58% say it has enabled an organization to command a premium price, and 59% say it has led to the purchase of additional products or services.

On the other hand, 59% of sellers say thought-leadership content increases awareness, 17% say it increases consideration, 26% say it drives purchases, 14% say it enables premium pricing, and 29% say it makes cross-selling easier.