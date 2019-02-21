How many times should salespeople contact prospects? How long should outreach last? What is the optimal spacing between contact attempts? How quickly should sales reps respond to prospects?

InsideSales.com examined data from more than 1,456 sales cadences (differently structured start-to-finish attempts by salespeople in various verticals to engage sales prospects) and came up with some answers to those questions.



Here are key findings from the research:

Attempts

The contact rate (share of prospects who respond) plummets 63% after seven outreach attempts, the analysis found.

More than 90% of prospects do not respond after 12 or more outreach attempts.

Duration

Sales cadences that last 6-8 days (i.e., that are that long from start to finish) have the highest contact rates, on average.

Spacing

Sales cadences that have spacing of 1-2 days (i.e., that leave that much time between attempts) have the highest contact rates, on average.

Response Time

Responding quickly to engagement by prospects significantly increases effectiveness, the analysis found.

If sales reps respond within less than 24 hours to prospects' clicking on links in outreach emails, the average contact rate is 3.7X higher thanif sales reps wait longer than 24 hours.

About the research: The report was based on data from more than 1,456 sales cadences (different start-to-finish attempts by salespeople in various verticals to engage sales prospects).