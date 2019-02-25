Most marketers think that their marketing strategy is somewhat successful in achieving its primary objectives but that it's not best-in-class, according to recent research from Ascend2.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2018 among 227 marketers (44% work for B2C firms, 39% for B2B firms, and 17% for hybrid B2C-B2B firms).
Some 62% of respondents say their marketing strategy is somewhat successful in achieving its primary objectives, and 34% say their strategy is very successful/best-in-class.
Only 5% of marketers think their marketing strategy is not successful.
Some 73% of marketers say their ability to execute tactics within their marketing strategy is improving moderately over time, and 21% say it is improving significantly.
Only 6% of marketers think their ability to execute tactics within their marketing strategy is becoming worse.
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2018 among of 227 marketers (44% work for B2C firms, 39% for B2B firms, and 17% for hybrid B2C-B2B firms).
You may also like:
- How Local Businesses Should Be Marketing in 2019
- Join the Marketing Rebellion or Get Left Behind: Author Mark Schaefer on Marketing Smarts
- How to Beat the Competition With Market Intelligence on Content, Positioning, and Leads
- How Important Are Online Reviews for Local Businesses?
- 13 Psychological Pricing Hacks to Increase Sales [Infographic]