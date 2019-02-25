Most marketers think that their marketing strategy is somewhat successful in achieving its primary objectives but that it's not best-in-class, according to recent research from Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2018 among 227 marketers (44% work for B2C firms, 39% for B2B firms, and 17% for hybrid B2C-B2B firms).

Some 62% of respondents say their marketing strategy is somewhat successful in achieving its primary objectives, and 34% say their strategy is very successful/best-in-class.

Only 5% of marketers think their marketing strategy is not successful.

Some 73% of marketers say their ability to execute tactics within their marketing strategy is improving moderately over time, and 21% say it is improving significantly.

Only 6% of marketers think their ability to execute tactics within their marketing strategy is becoming worse.

