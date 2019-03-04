Most marketers who work for B2B technology firms expect their budgets to grow or stay the same this year, according to recent research from Spiceworks.

The report was based based on data from a survey conducted in October 2018 among 352 marketers who work for B2B technology companies of various sizes in North America and Europe.

Some 42% of respondents expect their marketing budget to stay the same this year, 37% expect it to increase, and 8% expect it decrease; 13% are unsure.

Some 51% of B2B technology marketers expect to spend more on martech in 2019, and 44% expect to spend more on paid media.

Marketing Channels

B2B tech marketers say email is the channel they anticipate using the most to drive leads (66% plan to use it), and organic social is the channel they anticipate using the most to drive brand awareness (56% plan to use it).

Content

Respondents say webinars are the content type they anticipate using the most to drive leads (50% plan to use them), and blog posts are the content type they anticipate using the most to drive brand awareness and product awareness (54% and 62%, respectively).

Trends

Respondents say account-based marketing (ABM) is the trend that will have the biggest impact on B2B tech marketing in 2019 (49% say it will have a major impact).

