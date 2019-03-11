Consumers find direct mail marketing valuable as long as the materials come from brands they are interested in and/or categories they are interested in, according to recent research from PebblePost.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in September and October 2018 among 3,250 consumers. Respondents were polled on how paper direct mailings (catalogs, newsletters, postcards, promotional offers, etc.) impact their brand considerations and purchase decisions.

Some 68% of consumers say they immediately trash direct mail that comes from brands they have not heard of and/or that pertains to categories they are not interested in.

However, some 76% of consumers say they keep and discuss direct mail from brands they have purchased from in the past, 66% keep and discuss direct mail from new brands in categories they are interested in, and 54% keep and discuss direct mail from brands they haven't purchased from but know of.

Some 61% of respondents say direct mail has influenced their purchase decisions.

Three-quarters of direct mail users also consult online sources when considering purchasing products and services.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in September and October, 2018, among 3,250 consumers. Respondents were polled on how paper direct mailings (catalogs, newsletters, postcards, promotional offers, etc.) impact their brand considerations and purchase decisions.