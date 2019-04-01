Senior marketers say improving go-to-market processes and digital marketing capabilities are top priorities for 2019, according to recent research from the CMO Council.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 4Q18 among more than 100 senior marketers (CMOs, SVPs of Marketing, etc.).

Some 40% of respondents say improving go-to-market processes and digital marketing capabilities are top agenda items this year.

Senior marketers say the biggest issues holding them back from deploying marketing technologies effectively are a lack of skills within their organization (43% cite it as an issue) and a lack of unified data (40%).