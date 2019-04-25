What proportion of emails sent by marketers ends up in consumers' spam folders, what proportion is flagged as spam, and what proportion is flagged as not spam?

To find out, Return Path examined more than 6.9 billion commercial emails sent by more than 17,000 brands in 2018.

The researchers looked at the average spam placement rate (percentage of emails that end up in spam folders), complaint rate (percentage of emails reported as spam/junk), and "this is not spam" rate (percentage of emails reported as not being spam/junk) for brands in 27 verticals.

Below, key findings from the analysis.