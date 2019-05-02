What annoys consumers most about content from brands? Which experiences frustrate people most when consuming content in general?

Adobe surveyed 1,000 consumers in the United States and found some answers to those questions.

Some 39% of respondents say they find it annoying when brand content is too wordy or poorly written.

Other top annoyances about brand content include when content is poorly designed (28% find it annoying), when content is personalized to the point of being creepy (25%), when content is old/stale/repetitive (22%), when content isn't personalized/relevant (22%), when content isn't optimized for the device that it is being viewed on (21%), when content has no images or video (17%), and when content highlights a promotion for a product already purchased (16%).