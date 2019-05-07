Which hard and soft skill in content marketing are most in demand by employers? How does demand for those skills vary by how senior the positions are?

To find out, Fractl examined more than 1,400 jobs posted in early 2019 on Indeed.com that included the term "content marketing."

The researchers found that the hard skills mentioned most in content marketing-related job posts are social media, content creation, SEO, email marketing, content strategy, project management, design, applications, writing, and PR.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

