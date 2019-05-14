Get your all-access season pass to all courses with a PRO subscription. Save 40% through June 13 with code GOAL.

Among the various types of marketing technologies, automation/email/CRM products are the most effective, marketers say, according to recent research from Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in March 2019 among 245 marketing influencers (41% work for B2C-focused firms, 40% for B2B-focused firms, and 19% for hybrid firms).

More than half (53%) of respondents say automation/email/CRM products are among the most effective types of marketing technologies, and 43% say data/dashboard/analytics tools are among the most effective.

Some 36% of respondents say search and social media products are among the most effective types of marketing technologies, and 35% say content management systems are.

