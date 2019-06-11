Most marketers believe that their team does not take enough creative risks, according to recent research from The Creative Group.

The report was based on data from a survey of 400 creative (non-technical) senior marketers in the United States who work for brands or agencies.

Respondents give their campaigns an average creativity score of 3.8 out of 5 (with 5 being very creative).

Some 43% of marketers say their team does some creative risk-taking but not enough and 10% say their team plays it much too safe creatively.

Some 39% of marketers say their team takes the right amount of creative risks and 8% say their team takes too many creative risks.

