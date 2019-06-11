Hurry! There’s only a few days left to save 40% on PRO with code GOAL. Upgrade by June 13.

Most marketers believe that their team does not take enough creative risks, according to recent research from The Creative Group.

The report was based on data from a survey of 400 creative (non-technical) senior marketers in the United States who work for brands or agencies.

Respondents give their campaigns an average creativity score of 3.8 out of 5 (with 5 being very creative).

Some 43% of marketers say their team does some creative risk-taking but not enough and 10% say their team plays it much too safe creatively.

Some 39% of marketers say their team takes the right amount of creative risks and 8% say their team takes too many creative risks.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 400 creative (non-technical) senior marketers in the United States who work for brands or agencies.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Tiny Yet Mighty: Lessons From a Life Worth Living