What does the language used in tweets by popular digital marketing influencers reveal about their personalities? Which personality traits do marketing influencers tend to have in common?

Fractl set out to find out by examining the tweets of 20 marketing leaders who provide frequent commentary on the industry online, including Neil Patel, Rand Fishkin, and MarketingProfs' own Ann Handley.

The researchers used the IBM Watson Personality Insights API to understand which personality traits are revealed by language that influencers use (see the full methodology and findings here).