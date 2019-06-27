Mobile devices have become integral to the summer road trip experience for many people, according to recent research from AdColony.

The report was based on data from a survey of more than 400 consumers of various ages from around the world.

Some 58% of respondents say they use a mobile device to plan their summer road trip route, 41% use a mobile device to find fun things to do while on the road, and 38% use a mobile device to plan accommodations.

People age 25-34 are nearly four times as likely to say they use social media while on the road compared with people age 65-74 (38% vs. 10%).