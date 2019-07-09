The average length of brand videos in 2018 dropped significantly—that's the second year in a row—according to recent research from Vidyard.

The report was based on an analysis of more than 324,000 videos published by businesses between January 1, 2018 and December 31, 2018.

The average length of the brand videos examined was four minutes, down 33% from the average length in 2017 (six minutes). The average length of videos published by brands in 2016 was 13 minutes, more than three times longer than the average in 2018.

Although the average length was four minutes, nearly half of the videos examined were under one minute, and 24% were under two minutes.