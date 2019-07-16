Although most companies have defined and crafted a brand story, senior executives are not sure whether the value proposition is conveyed accurately by employees to potential customers, according to recent research from FocusVision and InnerView.

The report was based on data from a survey of 250 professionals who work for midsize and large companies (annual revenue of more than $250 million).

Some 87% of respondents say their company has defined or attempted to define a brand story that describes its value proposition.

Overall, some 41% of respondents say the brand story does not get distorted/diluted by the time it reaches the end buyer, 29% say it does, and 29% are not sure.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

