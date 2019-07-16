Although most companies have defined and crafted a brand story, senior executives are not sure whether the value proposition is conveyed accurately by employees to potential customers, according to recent research from FocusVision and InnerView.

The report was based on data from a survey of 250 professionals who work for midsize and large companies (annual revenue of more than $250 million).

Some 87% of respondents say their company has defined or attempted to define a brand story that describes its value proposition.

Overall, some 41% of respondents say the brand story does not get distorted/diluted by the time it reaches the end buyer, 29% say it does, and 29% are not sure.