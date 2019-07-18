Word-of-mouth recommendations remain the top way consumers discover new retail brands, according to recent research from Yes Marketing.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in April 2019 among 1,000 consumers who have made a purchase from a retailer in the past year.

Some 45% of respondents say they heard about the most recent retailer they purchased from for the first time via friends and family.

Some 16% say they discovered the new retailer via a Google Search; 14%, via traditional advertisements; 8%, via a recommendation on a product review site; and 6%, via digital advertisements from the retailer.