Consumers tend to shop in-store for what they "need" and online for what they "want," according to recent research from Signs.com.

The report was based on data from a survey of 983 consumers. Respondents were asked whether they shop more for different categories of products in-store or online.

Consumers say they tend to shop more in-store than online for essential, recurring items such as groceries, paper products, and cleaning supplies.

Consumers say they tend to shop more online than in-store for entertainment goods, such as books and media, videogames, and electronics.