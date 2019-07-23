Consumers tend to shop in-store for what they "need" and online for what they "want," according to recent research from Signs.com.

The report was based on data from a survey of 983 consumers. Respondents were asked whether they shop more for different categories of products in-store or online.

Consumers say they tend to shop more in-store than online for essential, recurring items such as groceries, paper products, and cleaning supplies.

Consumers say they tend to shop more online than in-store for entertainment goods, such as books and media, videogames, and electronics.

Sign up for free to read the full article.

Take the first step (it's free).

Already a registered user? Sign in now.
Loading...
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Moving Forward: How I (Re)Learned to Drive