Sales leaders and front-line salespeople agree that prospecting is their top challenge, but after that they disagree on the most difficult aspects of their jobs, according to recent research from RAIN Group.

The report was based on data from a survey of 423 sales leaders and 129 front-line sellers.

Some 43% of sellers and 42% of sales leaders say prospecting is a very challenging issue they face.

Sales leaders cite bringing value to conversations and understanding the buyer decision process as the next two biggest challenges they face.