Sales leaders and front-line salespeople agree that prospecting is their top challenge, but after that they disagree on the most difficult aspects of their jobs, according to recent research from RAIN Group.

The report was based on data from a survey of 423 sales leaders and 129 front-line sellers.

Some 43% of sellers and 42% of sales leaders say prospecting is a very challenging issue they face.

Sales leaders cite bringing value to conversations and understanding the buyer decision process as the next two biggest challenges they face.

Sign up for free to read the full article.

Take the first step (it's free).

Already a registered user? Sign in now.
Loading...
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Moving Forward: How I (Re)Learned to Drive