The most popular time to read emails is in the morning, according to recent research from Litmus.

The report was based on an analysis of 10 billion email opens collected worldwide with the Litmus Email Analytics tool between April 1, 2018 and April 1, 2019.

Some 21% of all email opens in the United States happen between 9 AM and noon (local time), the analysis found.

Email opens peak between 10 AM and 11 AM, and hit their lowest point between 2 AM and 3 AM.