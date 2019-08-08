Families in the United States are expected to spend more on back-to-school shopping this year than last, according to recent research from the National Retail Federation (NRF).

The report was based on NRF spend data from previous years as well as data from a survey of 7,660 consumers conducted in early July 2019.

Families with children in elementary school through high school say they plan to spend $697, on average, on back-to-school items in 2019, up from $689 last year.

Families with college students say they plan to spend $977, on average, on back to school items in 2019, up from $942 last year.

Despite higher average spend per family, total back-to-school spend in the US is expected to decline from $82.8 billion in 2018 to $80.7 billion this year. The decrease is because fewer students will attend school and college in 2019 than last year.

Check out the interactive infographic below for more insights from the research. (Be patient, it might take a little time to load.)

About the research: The report was based on NRF data from previous years as well as data from a survey of 7,660 consumers conducted in early July of this year.