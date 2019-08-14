Consumers are buying fewer things, purchasing more big-ticket items online, and continuing to shop primarily in-store for everyday products, such as groceries, according to recent research from Walker Sands.

The Future of Retail 2019 report was based on data from a survey conducted in March 2019 among 1,600 consumers in the United States.

Two-thirds of respondents of all ages, and 72% of those age 18-35, say they are buying fewer things because they have become more conscious of keeping a clean, organized lifestyle.

In part because of this shift toward a less-is-more mentality, consumers are increasingly renting products: Some 17% of respondents age 26-35 say they have rented clothing in the past year, and 15% have rented furniture.

Sign up for free to read the full article.

Take the first step (it's free).

Already a registered user? Sign in now.
Loading...
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

The most fun you should be allowed to have at work...