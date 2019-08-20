Which age groups are most likely to see on ads seen on Google's Display Network (GDN)? Are GDN ads viewed most on mobile devices or on desktop computers? Which e-commerce publishers are popular with GDN advertisers?
To find out, SEMRush examined more than 40 million impressions from Google Display Network (GDN) e-commerce advertisers and 23 million impressions on GDN e-commerce publisher sites/apps.
Key insights from the analysis:
- 54% of the GDN ads examined from e-commerce advertisers were seen by people age 25-44.
- 86% of the GDN ads examined were seen on mobile devices.
- Coupons.com and Getitfree.us were the most popular e-commerce publishers among the GDN advertisers examined.
For more insights from the research, check out this infographic:
Take the first step (it's free).
Loading...