Which age groups are most likely to see on ads seen on Google's Display Network (GDN)? Are GDN ads viewed most on mobile devices or on desktop computers? Which e-commerce publishers are popular with GDN advertisers?

To find out, SEMRush examined more than 40 million impressions from Google Display Network (GDN) e-commerce advertisers and 23 million impressions on GDN e-commerce publisher sites/apps.

Key insights from the analysis:

54% of the GDN ads examined from e-commerce advertisers were seen by people age 25-44.

86% of the GDN ads examined were seen on mobile devices.

Coupons.com and Getitfree.us were the most popular e-commerce publishers among the GDN advertisers examined.

For more insights from the research, check out this infographic: