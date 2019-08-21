The brands that consumers find most reputable tend to come across as risk-taking, friendly, uncompromising, trustworthy, and orderly, according to research from TrustPilot.
The report was based on an analysis of Global RepTrack's 2018 list of the top US, UK and global brands that consumers find most reputable.
The researchers used IBM's Watson Personality API, an AI-driven platform that processes written text, to see which key personality traits the brands exhibit.
