Senior marketers say that if they were given additional budget for their content efforts, they would spend it on channel diversity, creative development, martech tools, and paid media, according to recent research from PAN Communications and Heinz Marketing.

The 2019 Content Fitness Report was based on data from a survey of more than 100 marketing leaders who work for businesses at various levels of maturity.

Some 30% of respondents say they would spend additional content marketing budget on improving their channel diversity by adding content such as videos, podcasts, and webinars.

Next, 28% say they would boost their creative development by adding more staff/resources; 28% would invest in marketing tools to track content gaps, engagement, leads, and ROI; and 12% would buy more paid media/syndication to promote content.