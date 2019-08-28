Most B2B buyers say they want to hear from sales representatives when products have complex configurations, when purchases have specific terms, when there are pricing specials, and when trying to learn about new offerings, according to recent research from PROS.

The report was based on data from a survey of more than 1,000 leaders who are responsible for B2B procurement and purchasing.

Some 61% of respondents say they prefer engaging with vendor sales reps over self-service tools when inquiring about products with complex configurations, 61% prefer engaging with sales reps when inquiring about special prices, 58% prefer engaging with sales reps when inquiring about specific terms, and 51% prefer engaging with sales reps when trying to learn about new products.

Most B2B buyers find instant pricing to be valuable when researching potential purchases. In fact, 61% of respondents say they would pay a 1% premium for instant pricing information. Nearly half—48%—would pay a 5% premium.

