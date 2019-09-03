Most marketers say their teams are somewhat proactive about planning projects; they also somewhat agree that their team members have strong organizational skills, according to recent research from CoSchedule.

The report was based on data from a survey of 3,217 marketers from around the world.

Just over half (51%) of respondents say their marketing team is somewhat proactively organized when planning work, with clear processes built around organizational tools.

Some 14% say their team is very proactively organized, 18% say it is somewhat disorganized, 7% say very disorganized, and 10% are unsure.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

