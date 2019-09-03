Most marketers say their teams are somewhat proactive about planning projects; they also somewhat agree that their team members have strong organizational skills, according to recent research from CoSchedule.

The report was based on data from a survey of 3,217 marketers from around the world.

Just over half (51%) of respondents say their marketing team is somewhat proactively organized when planning work, with clear processes built around organizational tools.

Some 14% say their team is very proactively organized, 18% say it is somewhat disorganized, 7% say very disorganized, and 10% are unsure.