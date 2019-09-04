High-spending customers tend to be more engaged with retail brands' email campaigns, according to recent research from Bluecore.

The 2019 Retail Email Benchmark Report was based on data from more than 3.26 billion emails sent by brands between April 2018 and March 2019.

The more shoppers spend with a brand, the more likely they are to engage with its emails, the analysis found.

The researchers attribute this engagement pattern to loyalty: Consumers tend to spend more on brands they feel connected to; that connection makes them more receptive to campaigns from those brands.