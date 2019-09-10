Insufficient pay is the top reason workers in the United States consider quitting their jobs, according to recent research from Signs.com.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,004 people in the US age 18 and older who are employed in a full-time position.

Some 34% of men and 32% of women say they would consider quitting their job in the next five years because of insufficient pay.

Lack of growth opportunities is the next most common motivation: 26% of men and 22% of women cite it as the top reason they would quit their job in the next five years.