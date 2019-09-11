Sales leaders say their top focus areas in the year ahead are to improve their team's ability to communicate value and to improve their team's productivity, according to recent research from the RAIN Group.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in April 2019 among 423 sales and enablement leaders.

Some 70% of respondents say improving their team's ability to communicate value is a top priority in the year ahead, and 65% say improving their team's productivity is a top priority.

Other major focus areas for sales leaders in the year ahead include boosting business with existing accounts, increasing retention and renewals, improving sales opportunity planning, improving their team's ability to inspire with ideas, winning more against difficult competitors, increasing sales manager effectiveness, driving more new accounts won, and optimizing their sales process.