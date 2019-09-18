Marketers say search is the most effective pay-per-click (PPC) digital advertising channel and display is the least effective PPC digital advertising channel, according to recent research from Hanapin Marking.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in May and June 2019 among 527 marketers who work for brands or agencies.
Nearly two-thirds (65%) of marketers who work for brands say search is the most effective PPC channel, and 42% say display is the least effective PPC channel.
Those sentiments are even stronger among agency marketers: Some 74% say search is the most effective PPC channel, and 53% say display is the least effective PPC channel.
Take the first step (it's free).
You may also like:
- Five Tips on How to Use Influencer Content in Paid Media [Infographic]
- How to Break Through Digital Noise With Direct Mail
- Programmatic Media Buying: A Marketer's Guide
- The Google Display Network: Stats and Insights for Advertisers [Infographic]
- What Shoppers Want: Customization, Coupons, Digital [Infographic]