Marketers say search is the most effective pay-per-click (PPC) digital advertising channel and display is the least effective PPC digital advertising channel, according to recent research from Hanapin Marking.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in May and June 2019 among 527 marketers who work for brands or agencies.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of marketers who work for brands say search is the most effective PPC channel, and 42% say display is the least effective PPC channel.

Those sentiments are even stronger among agency marketers: Some 74% say search is the most effective PPC channel, and 53% say display is the least effective PPC channel.