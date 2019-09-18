Marketers say search is the most effective pay-per-click (PPC) digital advertising channel and display is the least effective PPC digital advertising channel, according to recent research from Hanapin Marking.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in May and June 2019 among 527 marketers who work for brands or agencies.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of marketers who work for brands say search is the most effective PPC channel, and 42% say display is the least effective PPC channel.

Those sentiments are even stronger among agency marketers: Some 74% say search is the most effective PPC channel, and 53% say display is the least effective PPC channel.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

