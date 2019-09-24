Consumers' attitudes toward the music being played in retail stores vary widely depending on the genre of music as well as the volume, according to recent research from Cloud Cover Music.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,012 people in the United States between the age of 14 and 87 (the average age was 37).

More than half (54%) of respondents say they have left a retail store because the music was too loud, and some 24% say they have left a store because the music being played was profane or had explicit lyrics.

Some 69% of consumers surveyed say playing pop music improves the in-store retail experience, and 64% say playing rock music improves the in-store retail experience.