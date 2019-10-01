People tend to mention templates frequently when reviewing email software platforms, according to recent research from Capterra.

The report was based on an analysis of 2,900 verified reviews about various email marketing software tools that were posted on Capterra's platform.

Templates are by far the most mentioned feature in reviews of email software tools, the analysis found.

Other features that are mentioned often in reviews of email software platforms include analytics tools, mobile-friendliness, and landing page options.

Sign up for free to read the full article.

Take the first step (it's free).

Already a registered user? Sign in now.
Loading...
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Pop Quiz: Where's the best place to be in October?