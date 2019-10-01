People tend to mention templates frequently when reviewing email software platforms, according to recent research from Capterra.

The report was based on an analysis of 2,900 verified reviews about various email marketing software tools that were posted on Capterra's platform.

Templates are by far the most mentioned feature in reviews of email software tools, the analysis found.

Other features that are mentioned often in reviews of email software platforms include analytics tools, mobile-friendliness, and landing page options.