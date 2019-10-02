B2B marketers say the biggest deficiency of their content program is that it doesn't produce personalized content pieces, according to recent research from Uberflip and Heinz Marketing.

The report was based on data from 283 marketing leaders who work for firms in a wide range of B2B verticals, including financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Half of respondents say a deficient feature/capability of their content marketing program is that it doesn't produce content that is personalized (e.g., to accounts, personas, buying stages, and verticals).

Some 36% say a deficiency is that their program doesn't produce enough content; 32% say a deficiency is that it doesn't produce enough variety; 32% say their content marketing program doesn't produce actionable data/insights; 30% say their program is deficient because it makes content hard to find; and 23% say it is deficient because it spreads content randomly across owned and third-party sites.