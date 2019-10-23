The podcast audience is growing rapidly, and listeners say the quality of content is steadily improving, according to recent research from CMO by Adobe.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted between May 30 and July 6, 2019 among 1,008 adults in the US who stream podcasts or audio books.

According to Comscore data cited by Adobe, the number of users of podcast mobile apps has jumped 60% since January 2018, and a quarter of current podcast listeners had started listening to podcasts in the previous six months.

Some 72% of the people surveyed by Adobe say the quality of podcasts is increasing, and only 6% say it is decreasing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

