Email senders with higher-than-average open rates are especially likely to rely on delivery optimization, A/B-testing, and reactivation campaigns, according to recent research from Validity and Demand Metric.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted between June 27 and July 19, 2019, among 293 email marketers.
Most respondents (57%) report that their bulk email campaigns have an average open rate of 15% or lower, with the largest share (27%) reporting an average open rate of between 11% and 15%:
The most popular email optimization tactic used by all respondents is personalization (72% use it).
Take the first step (it's free).
Loading...
You may also like:
- 14 Ways to Use Email Marketing (Besides Sending Newsletters)
- Email Marketing and Artificial Intelligence: What's Coming and What You Need to Know
- 10 Email Subject Line Formulas to Skyrocket Your Open Rate
- Work Email Behavior: Time, Inbox, and Usefulness Trends
- The 10 Most Mentioned Features in Email Software Reviews