Email senders with higher-than-average open rates are especially likely to rely on delivery optimization, A/B-testing, and reactivation campaigns, according to recent research from Validity and Demand Metric.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted between June 27 and July 19, 2019, among 293 email marketers.

Most respondents (57%) report that their bulk email campaigns have an average open rate of 15% or lower, with the largest share (27%) reporting an average open rate of between 11% and 15%:

The most popular email optimization tactic used by all respondents is personalization (72% use it).

Sign up for free to read the full article.

Take the first step (it's free).

Already a registered user? Sign in now.
Loading...
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

#mpb2b 2020 registration is now open