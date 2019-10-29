Email senders with higher-than-average open rates are especially likely to rely on delivery optimization, A/B-testing, and reactivation campaigns, according to recent research from Validity and Demand Metric.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted between June 27 and July 19, 2019, among 293 email marketers.

Most respondents (57%) report that their bulk email campaigns have an average open rate of 15% or lower, with the largest share (27%) reporting an average open rate of between 11% and 15%:

The most popular email optimization tactic used by all respondents is personalization (72% use it).