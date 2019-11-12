The four most valuable global brands in 2019—Apple, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft—are all tech giants, according to recent research from Interbrand.

The annual report was based on an in-depth analysis of major global brands (i.e., at least least 30% of revenue must have come from outside of the brand’s home region). The researchers determined the brand valuation based on three key areas: financial return, the role of the brand in driving purchase decisions, and brand loyalty (see the full methodology here).

Apple ranks as the world's most valuable brand; it is followed by Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Coca-Cola, Samsung, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, McDonald's, and Disney. (Interbrand's full ranking of the 100 most valuable brands is here.)

Top Growing Brands

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

