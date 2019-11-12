The four most valuable global brands in 2019—Apple, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft—are all tech giants, according to recent research from Interbrand.

The annual report was based on an in-depth analysis of major global brands (i.e., at least least 30% of revenue must have come from outside of the brand’s home region). The researchers determined the brand valuation based on three key areas: financial return, the role of the brand in driving purchase decisions, and brand loyalty (see the full methodology here).

Apple ranks as the world's most valuable brand; it is followed by Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Coca-Cola, Samsung, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, McDonald's, and Disney. (Interbrand's full ranking of the 100 most valuable brands is here.)

Top Growing Brands