Most brands spend more than two weeks producing a marketing email, according to recent research from Litmus.

The 2019 State of Email Workflows report was based on data from a survey of more than 3,000 email marketers.

Some 23% of respondents say it takes a few days or less for their brand to create an email, on average; 24% say it takes around a week; and 53% say it typically takes more than two weeks.

The length of time it takes to develop an email is correlated with team size: Some 20% of large teams (11+ employees who work on emails) say it takes more than a month, on average, for their brand to create an email.

Production Time

What accounts for the largest share of production time? Email marketers say the most time-intensive tasks are graphics and design, coding and development, and reviews and approvals.

Volume

Although larger teams tend to take longer to develop emails, they also tend to have more emails in production at any given time.

Smaller teams (those with 1-3 employees working on emails) typically have between one and five emails in production, whereas larger teams (11+ employees) typically have between 21 and 25 emails in production.

