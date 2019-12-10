Consumers expect a brand that's facing a crisis to respond quickly, accept responsibility, and communicate from the top, according to recent research from Crisp Thinking.

The report was based on data from a survey of 2,000 consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. Respondents were polled on how they think companies should react to crises, such as worker or executive misconduct, product/service failures, and ethical lapses.

Some 53% of consumers say they expect a brand to have some sort of a response to a crisis within an hour (34% expect a response within 30 minutes):

Respondents say the biggest mistakes a brand can make during a crisis are to not accept responsibility (28% cite) and not acknowledge the issue (20%):

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

