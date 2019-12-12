B2B marketers and salespeople are using video content primarily to build brand awareness, drive lead generation, and educate customers, according to recent research from Vidyard and Heinz Marketing.

The report was based on data from a survey of 218 B2B sales and marketing leaders (all managers or above).

Some 67% of respondents say their firm develops video content to build brand awareness, and 63% say their firm develops video content to generate leads; some 63% also say they develop video content to educate customers.

Video Types

The most popular video formats among B2B brands are explainer videos (57% of respondents say their firm creates them) and demo videos (53%).