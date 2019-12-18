Most B2B marketers expect their firms' 2020 marketing spend to be roughly the same as it was in 2019, according to recent research from Sagefrog.

The report was based on data from a survey of 100 marketers who work for firms in a wide range of different B2B verticals.

Some 56% of respondents say they expect their firm's 2020 marketing spend to be the same as in 2019, and 41% expect spend to increase.

Only 3% of B2B marketers expect spend to decrease in 2020.

Marketing and Sales Strategies

Some 47% of respondents say they plan to explore personalization more in 2020, and 42% say they plan to explore account-based marketing (ABM) more.

Other marketing and sales strategies that respondents plan to explore more in 2020 include video marketing (41% say so), inbound marketing (39%), and automation/AI (36%).

Objectives

B2B marketers say their top objectives in 2020 are to convert more leads into customers and to increase their number of sales leads.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of marketers who work for firms in a wide-range of different B2B verticals.