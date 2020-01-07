A mobile device is the favorite toy of 44% of Generation Alpha children, according to recent research from Domain.me.
The report was based on data from a survey of 500 people in the United States who are parents of Generation Alpha kids (children under the age of 12).
Some 61% of parents of Generation Alpha children say they regularly use tech to babysit and 34% say they regularly use tech to calm down their children.
Most (54%) parents of Generation Alpha children say tech helps their kids connect with other kids in a positive way, and 87% say access to the Internet helps their kids do better in school.
Check out the infographic for more insights from the report:
Take the first step (it's free).
You may also like:
- A Connected World in Flux: 10 Insights for Marketing and Business Leaders [Infographic]
- Capitalize on the Culture of Laziness: Five Subscription and DTC E-Commerce Trends for 2020
- It's Coming: Is Your Brand Prepared for an Economic Downturn?
- From Physical to Digital and Back Again: Three Ways for Brands (B2C or B2B) to Stand Out
- B2B Marketers' Plans for 2020: Spend, Objective, and Strategy Trends