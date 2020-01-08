Most companies plan to add new hires to their creative (i.e., non-technical) marketing teams in the first half of 2020, according to recent research from The Creative Group.

The report was based on data from a survey of 400 advertising and marketing managers who work full time at companies in the United States with 20 or more employees.

Some 67% of respondents say their firm plans to add new full-time marketing positions in the first half of 2020 and 31% say their firm plans to maintain its current team size.

Only 2% of respondents say their firm plans to freeze hiring or eliminate positions.

In-demand skills

Some 86% of marketing and advertising hiring decision makers say it is hard to find skilled talent, and the most in-demand skills are digital strategy and content creation/content marketing/social media management: