Which terms related to content marketing are searched most on Google? Which hashtags are used most alongside #contentmarketing on Twitter?

To find out, SEMrush analyzed hundreds of thousands of Google search queries conducted between January and September 2019, as well as hundreds of thousands of popular tweets (those with 20+ retweets) posted to Twitter during the same time period.

Search Queries

The researchers found the top search terms related to content marketing are content marketing strategy, Content Marketing Institute, content marketing agency, and content marketing examples (the numbers in the following chart indicate average monthly search volume).