The Super Bowl attracts a broad viewership of football fans and nonfans, and it is still watched primarily on televisions screens, according to recent research from AdColony.

The report was based on data from a survey of 400 North Americans age 18 and older.

Some 45% of respondents who plan to tune in for the game say they do not watch football on a weekly basis.

Most (72%) viewers say they're planning on watching the Super Bowl via cable or broadcast on a television, and 13% say they're planning to stream the game on a connected television.