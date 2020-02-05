Millennial parents tend to think of technology as a parenting tool and are more concerned about safe content than content overload for their kids, according to recent research from Fullscreen.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,500 people in the United States. The researchers focused on examining the behaviors of Millennial parents (whom they dubbed "parennials"), the more than 36 million Americans age 25-37 in the US with at least one child at home.

Some 96% of parennials say they use technology to help them parent, with 47% saying they do so to give themselves a break.

Parennials are significantly more likely to own and regularly use newer technologies, compared with Millennials without children: