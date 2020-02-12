The average email open rate last year across 19 industries was 17%, according to recent research from Campaign Monitor.

The report was based on an analysis of billions of emails sent via the Campaign Monitor platform between January 2019 and December 2019. The messages were sent to subscribers around the world from businesses and nonprofits based in the United States.

The average clickthrough rate across the 19 industries examined was 2.5%, the average click-to-open rate was 14.8%, the average unsubscribe rate was 0.1%, and the average bounce rate was 0.6%.

The three highest average open rates (25.2%, 25.0%, and 22.6%) among the industries examined were the following:

Sign up for free to read the full article.

Take the first step (it's free).

Already a registered user? Sign in now.
Loading...
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Join us this November in San Francisco for B2B Forum.