The average email open rate last year across 19 industries was 17%, according to recent research from Campaign Monitor.

The report was based on an analysis of billions of emails sent via the Campaign Monitor platform between January 2019 and December 2019. The messages were sent to subscribers around the world from businesses and nonprofits based in the United States.

The average clickthrough rate across the 19 industries examined was 2.5%, the average click-to-open rate was 14.8%, the average unsubscribe rate was 0.1%, and the average bounce rate was 0.6%.

The three highest average open rates (25.2%, 25.0%, and 22.6%) among the industries examined were the following: